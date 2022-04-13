DSME orders GTT tank design for two new LNGCs

April 13, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has ordered tank design for two LNG carriers (LNGCs) from French LNG containment specialist GTT.

GTT said in a statement that it received this order in March 2022. Under the order, GTT will design the tanks of these two LNG carriers.

Both LNGCs have a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 cbm each. Each tank will feature the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system.

The shipyard said it will deliver the vessels during the fourth quarter of 2025.

This could be related to the order that DSME revealed last month when it said it secured an order for two LNGCs for $430 million or 521 billion won.

So far this year, the shipbuilder said it had scored around $3.47 billion of orders. These include seven LNG carriers, six container ships, one offshore plant, and one depot maintenance. Therefore, it achieved 39 per cent of the annual target of $8.9 billion.