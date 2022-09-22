DSME secures order for two LNG carriers

September 22, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has received an order for the construction of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Courtesy of DSME

The contract, worth KRW 595.9 billion (about $425 million), was signed with an undisclosed shipowner from Oceania on 21 September 2022, DSME said in a stock exchange filing.

The two units are scheduled for delivery by 16 July 2026.

No further details on the vessels have been disclosed.

The order may be linked to the $19.2 billion agreement signed between QatarEnergy and Korean shipbuilders including DSME, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to reserve LNG carrier construction capacity for more than 100 vessels, Yonhap News Agency reported.

On 22 September, DSME also announced it developed the ESG (environmental, social, governance) evaluation index specialised for the shipbuilding industry and applied it for the first time to the Okpo Shipyard in Geoje.

For nine months from December last year, DSME has been developing a total of 146 indicators with Korea Register of Shipping (KR), the only internationally recognized classification technology organization in Korea. These indicators are designed to practically evaluate ESG promotion activities according to the characteristics of the Korean shipbuilding industry.

The shipbuilder plans to use this evaluation index to regularly diagnose internal ESG management activities and disclose the results in a sustainability report.