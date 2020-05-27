DSME starts building new BW LNG carrier

South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering has started construction on a new liquefied natural gas carrier for BW LNG.

Image courtesy of BW LNG

The Korean yard hosted a keel-laying ceremony to mark the construction start of the vessel on Wednesday.

The LNG carrier is the eighth BW LNG vessel in a series of nine ships being built at DSME.

The vessel with a hull number 2497 will have a 174,000 cubic meter capacity.

Norway’s BW LNG, a unit of the Singapore-based gas shipping giant BW Group, placed the order for the carrier back in 2018 along with a sister vessel.

It expects to take the delivery of the ships in 2021.

Both of the carriers will feature MAN’s dual-fuel ME-GI propulsion and reliquefaction system.

BW LNG’s fleet comprises of 29 vessels out of which 24 ships are in operation and five are on order with Daewoo.

The company’s fleet includes four floating storage and regasification units.