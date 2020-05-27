DSME starts building new BW LNG carrier
- Infrastructure
South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering has started construction on a new liquefied natural gas carrier for BW LNG.
The Korean yard hosted a keel-laying ceremony to mark the construction start of the vessel on Wednesday.
The LNG carrier is the eighth BW LNG vessel in a series of nine ships being built at DSME.
The vessel with a hull number 2497 will have a 174,000 cubic meter capacity.
Norway’s BW LNG, a unit of the Singapore-based gas shipping giant BW Group, placed the order for the carrier back in 2018 along with a sister vessel.
It expects to take the delivery of the ships in 2021.
Both of the carriers will feature MAN’s dual-fuel ME-GI propulsion and reliquefaction system.
BW LNG’s fleet comprises of 29 vessels out of which 24 ships are in operation and five are on order with Daewoo.
The company’s fleet includes four floating storage and regasification units.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 17 hours ago
TMS Cardiff Gas LNG duo starts Cheniere charter
Houston-based producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) Cheniere Energy has extended its ...Posted: 17 hours ago
-
Posted: 18 hours ago
Nakilat takes control of Al Kharaitiyat LNG carrier
Qatar’s Nakilat, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas shipper, has taken control of...Posted: 18 hours ago
-
Posted: 6 days ago
South Korea’s DSME scores LNG FSRU contract
South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) said Thursday it has won a c...Posted: 6 days ago
-
Posted: 7 days ago
K Line’s new car carrier gets LNG fuel tanks
Earlier this month, LNG fuel tanks have been installed on a car carrier which is under construction...Posted: 7 days ago