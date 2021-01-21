DSME wins ABS AIP for solid oxide fuel cell technology

January 21, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Classification society ABS has granted approval in principle (AIP) to solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology developed by South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

Granting of AIP follows two joint development projects between ABS and DSME, the latest to develop SOFC technology to replace at least one of three diesel generators typically onboard a very large crude carrier (VLCC).

ABS is now working with DSME on future research and development areas to be carried out during the detailed design and testing of the SOFC technology.

“Fuel cells are an important technology in the development of next generation marine propulsion systems and can make a significant contribution to the industry’s decarbonization ambitions. We are proud to be able to support DSME in developing this system and realizing its potential,” Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology, commented.

“We have completed the conceptual design, including how to effectively deploy fuel cell systems in a limited space and utilize them safely through joint development projects with ABS, and these joint research results will serve as a cornerstone for future design and test evaluation,” Dong-kyu Choi, DSME Executive Vice President, said.

In November 2020, another shipbuilder in South Korea, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), secured AIP for its SOFC power generation system design. The AiP was received from classification society DNV.