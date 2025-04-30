Back to overview
Home Green Marine Dutch firm launches solar power solution for oceangoing vessels

Dutch firm launches solar power solution for oceangoing vessels

Business Developments & Projects
April 30, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Following 18 months of developing and testing, the Netherlands-based maritime solar specialist Wattlab has launched its new solar power solution for oceangoing vessels, targeting reductions in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Courtesy of Wattlab

Wattlab’s solution, named SolarDeck, is a modular and scalable system of deck-mounted solar panels, which has been developed and tested on board Vertom’s 7,280 dwt general-purpose dry cargo vessel Annette, in a project co-financed by the European Union’s Just Transition Fund.

Before the newly launched solar power solution, Wattlab focused on the inland shipping sector with its Solar Floatrack, a modular solar energy system consisting of movable and stackable integrated solar panels and inverters, which has been installed on more than 25 inland shipping vessels.

The company now aims to expand into the seagoing shipping industry with SolarDeck, seeking to reduce fuel costs and contribute to the ongoing decarbonization of the sector.

In collaboration with the Dutch Organisation for Applied Scientific Research TNO and international shipping company Vertom, Wattlab developed and tested the new system on board diesel-electric Vertom Annette over the past 18 months, reporting positive results from the testing phase.

According to Wattlab, based on installation on a seagoing general cargo vessel, SolarDeck combines “substantial savings via Fuel EU Maritime and EU ETS regulations and an expected return on investment of 3-5 years”.

As per test results, Wattlab predicts reductions of 20 MT in and 68 MT in CO2 emissions per year for this coaster type, adding that “such numbers are substantial enough to have a significant impact on a shipowner’s EEXI and CII scores in addition to potential savings via Fuel EU Maritime and EU ETS regulations”, with greater efficiency gains for larger vessels.

“At all times during the design of SolarDeck, we prioritised the shipowner’s requirements. We know that ‘time is money’. That’s why the SolarDeck can be installed in a minimum amount of time using container twist lock fittings. It also does not impact normal loading and unloading procedures,” said Wattlab’s CEO, Bo Salet.

“However, we also know – for cargo shipowners especially – that ‘space is money’. In the event of a deck load such as offshore wind blades, the ship’s crew can store the SolarDeck inside the volume of a 20-foot container, thus freeing up the deck for cargo.

“The test results show that SolarDeck performs well in the tougher environment – in terms of salinity and rougher sea states – of coastal shipping. Because salt water can drain freely from the solar panels, there’s no chance of a salt crust forming. As such, SolarDeck generates the expected power output levels.

“Furthermore, the system is robust enough to withstand storms as well as the usual day-to-day activities on board a seagoing cargo ship – while staying safe at all times.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles