Dutch Offshore Contractors sets up dedicated subsea cable business unit

April 6, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Dutch Offshore Contractors (DOC) has reorganized its growing subsea cable activities into a new dedicated business unit named DOC Cable Solutions.

Illustration (Courtesy of Dutch Offshore Contractors)

The move comes as a result of ongoing growth and positive outlook in the cable segment, DOC said.

As part of the reorganization, DOC has partnered up with compatriot Van Es Group, a household name in the offshore equipment and renewables industry, with working entities like Jack-Up Barge, Swift Drilling and Z-Bridge.

Both groups join forces on development, financing and marketing of DOC’s port and subsea cable activities.

Dave Hangoor, DOC’s managing director, said: “These are important steps in our mission to facilitate the global offshore wind sector’s cable needs. We have transported, transshipped and stored subsea cables for offshore wind owners and installers around the globe.

“This formalization is a logic move, to identify our strong cable solutions brand and present our cable activity, independent and professional as it is. The combination with Van Es Holding is a clear win-win-win, for our customers, and both our groups”.

Since 2017, DOC has built up its cable solutions services into today’s fully equipped cable storage and logistics yard with deepwater access on the Northsea, in the Dutch port of Flushing

As a clear statement of its ambitions in the subsea cable market, DOC is currently in detail design stage of a dedicated cable transport vessel, complete with 2 x 10.000t carousels and two innovative loading towers said to be reducing the need for crew in the basket.