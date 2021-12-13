Dutch project for producing bio-LNG awarded $4.8M in funding

December 13, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Bio-LNG bunkering project FirstBio2Shipping, developed by Attero in Wilp, will receive €4.3M million ($4.8 million) funding from the EU.

Illustration of the FirstBio2Shipping project

The FirstBio2Shipping project is to help decarbonise maritime transport through scalable and decentralized production of bio-LNG. For this, EU granted this funding to the project partners Titan, Attero, and Nordsol.

The project is set for completion in 2023. It is to achieve a decentralised production of bio-LNG designated for use in the maritime industry. The plant is located at the Attero facility in Wilp, the Netherlands. It will produce around 2,400 tonnes per year of bio-LNG (or liquefied biomethane).



This funding signifies the EU’s recognition of the vital role that bio LNG will play in the energy transition. As one of the first projects to receive funding from the Fit for 55 package, the FirstBio2Shipping has also been recognised as practical. This is because it will supply existing LNG fuelling infrastructure.



Bio-LNG originates from organic waste flows, particularly domestic and agricultural waste that is available in abundance. The project will produce six million normal cubic metres a year of biogas. It will also produce 2,400 tonnes a year of biomethane, and 5,000 tonnes a year of bio-CO2.

The biogas is upgraded and liquefied into bio-LNG by Nordsol’s iLNG technology. This technology resolves various challenges in the production of small-scale LNG, including:

producing high-quality bio LNG (not containing contaminants);

zero methane ‘slip’ (not releasing unburned methane).

Also, it requires no high-temperature in gas treatment technologies, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership.



Attero and Nordsol will produce 2,400 tonnes per year of high-purity bio-LNG and 5,000 tonnes per year of liquid bio-CO2. Titan, the exclusive long-term off-taker, will supply the bio-LNG to the maritime industry where it will cost-effectively substitute fossil fuels.

Bio-LNG as a pathway to decarbonisation

The produced bio LNG will reduce GHG emissions by 92 per cent compared to conventional maritime fuel.

Ronald van Selm, CTO, Titan said: “This project is paramount in implementing our strategy of reaching carbon zero within the coming two decades. Furthermore, it builds upon Titan’s previous successful funding application called ‘Bio2Bunker’ that realizes three additional bio-LNG bunker barges.”

Jan-Willem Steyvers from Attero: “Producing bio-LNG out of biogas is a next step in biowaste digestion; leading to higher-end products. Bio-LNG from biowaste supports the circular economy and helps in dealing with yet another global concern: replacing Heavy fuel oil applications.”

Léon van Bossum, from Nordsol added: “Reducing GHG emissions in maritime transport is of critical importance, and with bio-LNG we can start today. With the firstbio2shipping project, we take a first step in decarbonizing the shipping sector….”

In addition, with the introduction of this first bio LNG plant for shipping, LNG-fuelled vessels can take a significant step towards meeting EU and IMO regulations.

Shipping’s pathway to decarbonization via LNG, and in the longer-term green hydrogen-derived E-LNG is well underway, the companies said in conclusion.