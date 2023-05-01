Dynacom goes big, orders 10 LR2 tankers from DSIC

May 1, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Greek shipowner Dynacom Tankers Management has reportedly ordered ten 115,000 dwt Long-Range 2 tankers at China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC).

Illustration; Image by OffshoreEnergy.biz

The LR2 tankers will begin to deliver in the second half of 2025 and continue throughout 2026, Clarksons Shipbrokers said in a weekly report. Broker reports say that the unusually large order includes options for four additional ships.

The newbuilds are expected to be scrubber-fitted, but, further specifications on the design and engine type have not been revealed.

Financial details of the contract have not been disclosed. However, their market value is around $70 million per vessel.

Dynacom has over 70 vessels under its management, according to the company’s website. Based on the data from VesselsValue, Dynacom has one more Suezmax tanker of 158,000 dwt under construction at New Times Shipbuilding set for delivery this year.

The order comes as contracting of tanker newbuilds is starting to pick up, with the industry’s top names emerging behind orders at Asia’s shipbuilding majors, including Euronav, Maran Gas and Capital Gas.

The ordering spree continued into the last week of April with Chinese shipyard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) securing an order for two 114,000 dwt LR2s from Hong Kong-based shipowner Tai Chong Cheang Steamship Group. The pair will deliver in the second half of 2025, Clarksons said.

On the smaller end of the spectrum, Chongqiang Chuandong has announced signing one 11,500 dwt chemical tanker with CS Chemical. The vessel is understood to deliver in 2025.