E-methanol from ‘world’s largest’ commercial PtX plant gets EU green fuel certification

April 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

E-methanol produced at the Kassø Power-to-X facility in Aabenraa, Denmark, also known as the world’s largest commercial e-methanol facility, has received EU certification for green fuels.

The plant’s operator European Energy revealed on April 8 that the Kassø Power-to-X has been certified as producing e-methanol under the EU’s new sustainability framework for renewable fuels.

The certification, which is said to be the first of its kind for methanol production, was granted through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) EU scheme, confirming that methanol production meets the criteria for renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO) under the Renewable Energy Directive.

The ISCC EU certification process covers independent verification of renewable electricity sourcing and the carbon origin used in production to help establish consistent standards in the green fuels industry.

The certification awarded to European Energy’s facility means that e-methanol is now eligible for use under the EU’s FuelEU Maritime and ReFuelEU Aviation regulations, as well as in national quota systems, providing a clear roadmap for its future use, the company explained.

It ensures that the fuel can be counted towards renewable energy targets and used in sectors covered by EU climate regulation, such as shipping, aviation, and industry.

“The ISCC EU RNFBO certification is an important step in validating the renewable integrity of our e-methanol and ensuring it can support climate action across Europe,” said Rene Alcaraz Frederiksen, CEO of Solar Park Kassø, the joint-venture company between European Energy and Mitsui & Co. which owns the Power-to-X facility.

Kassø Power-to-X, a project developed by European Energy in partnership with Mitsui & Co., has an annual capacity of 42,000 tonnes, supplying renewable methanol to international off-takers, including Danish shipping giant Maersk.

The facility produced the first five tons of e-methanol on March 12, 2025. As the next step, the production will be ramped up during the second quarter of 2025 to deliver 42,000 tonnes of e-methanol with three electrolyzers from Siemens Energy and a methanol loop designed and constructed by European Energy.

