Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel European Energy: First e-methanol produced at ‘world’s largest’ commercial PtX facility

European Energy: First e-methanol produced at ‘world’s largest’ commercial PtX facility

Business Developments & Projects
March 13, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Danish renewables developer European Energy has commissioned the first reactor and produced the first e-methanol at its Kassø Power-to-X facility, dubbed the world’s largest commercial e-methanol facility.

Kassø Power-to-X facility. Courtesy of European Energy

European Energy revealed the milestone on March 12, 2025, stating that the first five tons of e-methanol had been produced at the Kassø Power-to-X facility. The methanol was produced in the first methanol line out of two at the facility and was achieved using biogenic CO2 sourced locally at the biogas facility in Tønder.

The green hydrogen production at the facility began in January 2025. Now, by combining hydrogen with biogenic CO2 in the reactor, the first methanol has been successfully produced—demonstrating the functionality of the plant’s methanol loop, European Energy said.

As the next step, the production will be ramped up and the facility will have the capacity to produce 42,000 tonnes of e-methanol with three electrolysers from Siemens Energy and a methanol loop designed and constructed by European Energy.

The electrolysers have a combined capacity of 52.5 MW and are powered mainly by the nearby Kassø Solar Park facility, which is also developed and operated by European Energy.

According to the company, the facility will be fully ramped up during the second quarter of 2025.

Related Article

“We are thrilled to have produced the first e-methanol at our Kassø facility. This is a pivotal moment on the journey that started four years ago and the lessons learned will enable us to refine the process, improve efficiencies, and bring down costs for future projects,” said Emil Vikjær-Andresen, EVP and Head of Power-to-X at European Energy.

“This proves that Power-to-X offers a practical, scalable solution to decarbonise industries that cannot rely on direct electrification.”

One of the end-users of the e-methanol produced at the Kassø Power-to-X-facility will be Danish shipping major Maersk.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles