EBDG unveils methanol-powered harbor power and charging barge

December 8, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

U.S. naval architecture and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has developed a new design of methanol-fuelled harbor power and charging barge.

Credit: EBDG

Delivering 7 megawatts (MW) of continuous power generated by methanol, this floating mobile platform is capable of cold ironing to minimize emissions from large vessels both at the pier and at anchor for up to two weeks before refueling.

Additionally, it offers double duty as an “in-field” DC charging station for electric harbor tugs and other smaller service vessels.

An independent ultra-low emission and nearly silent 1-megawatt system with 10 megawatt-hours (MWh) of reserve capacity continuously will replenishe its reserve to provide fast charging capacity on-demand directly in the operating field of the vessels it serves, according to the EBDG.

Furthermore, the ship is equipped with a Wärtsilä W32M Tier IV methanol generator for cold ironing and features e1 Marine’s M30 hydrogen reformer technology. The charging barge also incorporates PowerCell’s PS-185 Fuel Cell system for fast charging.

By choosing these technologies for its 60.9-meter barge, EBDG hopes to achieve exhaust emission reductions of 70+ per cent compared with conventional diesel at equivalent power.

Zero full-cycle emission is also achievable with an optional Wärtsilä carbon capture system and certified green methanol fuel.

The vessel includes double hull protection of the methanol storage tanks, T1(b) Classification by Lloyd’s Register and Marpol 21.1.2 compliance.

To remind, EBDG has recently joined hands with marine metal fabrication shop Miller Marine to design and build a fully electric truckable tug. As part of this project, EBDG will incorporate an electrical propulsion system into Miller Marine’s proven truckable tug design. Once the design phase is complete, Miller Marine will build the vessel at its 1393.5 square meter production facility.