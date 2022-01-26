EC-OG rebrands to Verlume to better reflect clean-tech ambitions

January 26, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

EC-OG, a UK-based intelligent energy management and storage technologies specialist, has changed its name to Verlume to emphasize its energy transition ambitions.

Verlume’s leadership team (Courtesy of Verlume)

Moving away from its earlier name – East Coast Oil and Gas Engineering (EC-OG) – as part of strategic evolution, the brand refresh highlights the company’s capability to deliver decarbonization through intelligent energy management in a range of energy sectors including underwater, offshore and onshore.

Having built a strong reputation for innovation and commercialization of clean energy technologies, the new Verlume brand provides a platform for further growth into domestic and international markets.

The company has a growing global customer base, most recently delivering the first commercial Halo battery energy storage system for a world-first autonomous offshore power sea trial off the coast of Hawaii.

Related Article Posted: 14 days ago SeaRAY’s energy storage system on its way to Hawaii Posted: 14 days ago

The testing at the U.S. Navy Wave Energy Test Site (WETS) will begin later this quarter, according to Verlume.

Richard Knox, managing director and founder of Verlume said: “Our new name serves as a signpost for our clean-tech ambitions, demonstrating how our core technologies of intelligent energy management and storage can be applied across various sectors.

“We were ahead of the curve with our team’s passion for the energy transition beginning back in 2013 when the company was founded. Changing our name to Verlume emphasises our continued commitment to being a front-runner in sustainable solutions to build the future of energy.”

Bob MacDonald, chairman of Verlume, added: “Verlume is poised for a rapid period of growth and the new name reflects the business’ goals and drivers as the energy mix changes. With the company’s extensive track record, I look forward to the completion of more industry-first projects around the globe under the new brand name.”

Verlume’s flagship Halo product is a scalable, modular battery energy storage system with integrated intelligent energy management, specifically developed for clean energy delivery in the demanding underwater environment.

Follow Offshore Energy – Marine Energy