Echandia’s battery systems for Molslinjen’s all-electric ferry duo

November 17, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish energy systems provider Echandia has received an order to supply energy storage solutions for two new fully electrified vessels for Danish ferry operator Molslinjen.

The maritime world is now developing at a rapid pace towards zero-emission solutions and increasingly large ships can be operated with batteries alone.

Courtesy of: Molslinjen

Echandia’s battery systems have a high degree of use of installed capacity. As an additional advantage, this leads to a significantly smaller carbon footprint, according to the company.

Molslinjen’s investments in fully electric passenger ferries that are charged with energy from green wind power represent a new paradigm for maritime electrification. This is in line with Echandia’s vision for the future, with electric, autonomous ships that create quiet and clean and safe passenger experiences.

Molslinjen signed a contract with Turkish shipbuilder Cemre Shipyard for two zero-emission ferries, which will be entirely powered by batteries, last month.

The double-ended ferries are 116,8 meters long, and 18,2 meters wide and will be built according to the Danish National Flag regulations. The vessels were designed by Danish maritime consultancy and engineering firm OSK-ShipTech.

The new ferries will have a capacity of 600 passengers, and 188 cars. They prepared for autonomous sailing between ports, with automatic docking and charging at the quay. The delivery date is set for 2024.