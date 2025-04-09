Back to overview
Home Green Marine SF Bay Ferry taps NBBB to build new battery-electric ferry duo

SF Bay Ferry taps NBBB to build new battery-electric ferry duo

Vessels
April 9, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

U.S. public ferry service provider San Francisco Bay Ferry (SF Bay Ferry) has contracted Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) to design and construct two battery-electric ferries.

Illustration purposes only; Courtesy of SF Bay Ferry

SF Bay Ferry ordered the two 200-passenger battery-electric ferries as part of its Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program which seeks to “significantly reduce emissions and advance sustainable transportation” in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The shipbuilder will collaborate with Incat Crowther, a passenger vessel designer, Wärtsilä North America, the electrical propulsion system integrator, and Ockerman Automation Consulting, an electrical engineering ﬁrm on the construction of the two electric ferries.

As disclosed, the Subchapter K vessels will operate at 25 knots, serving central bay routes that connect Oakland and Alameda to San Francisco. The modular propulsion system features four independent propulsion units, each equipped with a Hydromaster drive, and a scalable energy storage system – including MCS charging units, a DC grid, and advanced DC conversion technology, all provided by EPSI Wärtsilä North America.

“We are honored to partner with SF Bay Ferry on this transformative project, which will set a new standard for sustainable maritime transportation,” said Gavin Higgins, CEO of NBBB. “Beyond delivering state-of-the-art ferries, this initiative will create jobs, stimulating local economies where they are built and operated. The project will also reinforce California’s leadership in zero-emission transit solutions.”

Under its Rapid Electric Emission-Free Ferry (REEF) Program for transitioning to zero-emission propulsion technology, SF Bay Ferry also purchased three battery-electric high-speed passenger ferries from All American Marine in December 2024.

All American Marine will build three 15-passenger vessels at its facility in Bellingham, Washington, with the first ferry expected to join the SF Bay Ferry fleet in early 2027. The newbuilds will operate on new SF Bay Ferry routes that connect the rest of the region to Treasure Island and Mission Bay.

Related Article

In addition to the new battery-electric vessels, the SF Bay Ferry’s REEF Program includes conversion of four diesel 400-passenger ferries to zero-emission technology, terminal electrification across the system, and expansion and electrification of the agency’s Central Bay Operations and Maintenance Facility in Alameda.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles