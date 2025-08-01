Eco Marine Power begins onboard trials of updated marine solar power system

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
August 1, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Japan-based technology company Eco Marine Power has commenced onboard evaluation trials of its updated solar power system, known as Aquarius Marine Solar Power, along with the first of several photovoltaic (PV) module technologies.

Courtesy of Eco Marine Power

It is understood that these trials, planned to run for 12 to 18 months, aim to demonstrate the practicality and performance of the updated solar power system in real maritime conditions.

The first technology to be evaluated is from Merlin Solar Technologies, Eco Marine Power said, claiming that Merlin solar panels deliver “exceptional durability and reliable performance and are engineered to withstand tough and sub-optimal conditions for lasting power.”

“Merlin glass & non-glass panels have the proven performance and reliability of mono-crystalline silicon technology together with the advantages of being flexible, light weight, and enable peel & stick deployments,” the company added.

As informed, the solar panels were fitted by Aries Marine onto custom frames previously mounted on the ship. Further equipment is expected to be installed during the following months, including additional and different types of PV module technologies from other manufacturers.

Greg Atkinson, President and Founder of Eco Marine Power, stated: “We are excited to announce the latest deployment of our ship solar power solution, now enhanced with an upgraded performance management system. We also welcome the participation of Merlin Solar in this important project, which advances the evaluation of zero-emission power technologies for ships.”

Bob Brainard, Chief Product Officer and Founder of Merlin Solar Technologies, commented: “Merlin Solar is proud to participate in this evaluation, bringing over a decade of proven marine solar experience to the cargo shipping industry. Our panels have delivered reliable, continuous performance in a variety of marine applications, from recreational vessels to defense platforms. This collaboration represents an important step in supporting the maritime sector’s shift toward cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.”

