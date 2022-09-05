Ecochlor, Sinotech to jointly promote each other’s businesses

September 5, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The U.S.-based ballast water treatment provider Ecochlor and China’s marine solutions provider company Sinotech have signed a new agreement to advance long-term sales, marketing and technical assistance and foster mutual maritime relationships worldwide.

Sinotech carbon capture and storage unit. Courtesy of Ecochlor

Specifically, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) has formalized the alliance between Ecochlor and Sinotech in sales, marketing, after-sales support and technical assistance in engineering for the Sinotech carbon capture and storage (CCS) unit.

CCS is the process of capturing and storing CO2 before it is released into the atmosphere. This technology can capture up to 90% of the CO2 released by fossil fuels and is a useful tool helping shipowners to meet the increasingly strict limits on greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

As explained, the two companies aim to further enhance their position in the worldwide business development of Sinotech’s marine scrubber and CCS systems as well as targeting commercial growth for Ecochlor’s filterless and hybrid EcoOne ballast water management systems (BWMSs) in the Chinese market.

“We are grateful to have this opportunity to collaborate with Ecochlor on promoting its BWMS in the Asian market as well as to secure its valuable input in assisting us with growing the global sales of our scrubber and CCS systems,” Chen Shifu, Co-Founder & CEO, said.

Ecochlor’s filterless EcoOne BWMS with hybrid variants includes all the benefits of Ecochlor’s traditional system ─ no TRO sensors, no electrodes or complex power supplies, no need to treat or neutralize at discharge and an option to gravity ballast as well as low power and maintenance costs. Ecochlor also recently announced the launch of EcoOne Container Unit for the offshore drilling industry and other vessels with infrequent ballasting operations at medium to high flow rates.

“We have put significant resources into researching partnerships with other like-minded environmental companies in the maritime industry. I look forward to continuing to build on our agreement in the interest of jointly promoting our businesses so that we may better support shipowners in complying with all their environmental regulatory requirements both now and into the future,” Andrew Marshall, Ecochlor CEO, commented.

Sinotech’s product line includes a low-powered scrubber and CCS unit. In addition, the company has a 10-year exclusive agreement with the Sinopec Group to develop products using new sustainable technology applications in China.

