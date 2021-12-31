Ecochlor receives USCG Type Approval for filterless BWMS

December 31, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Ecochlor, provider of ballast water treatment (BWT) solutions, has received United States Coast Guard (USCG) Type Approval for its filterless ballast water management system (BWMS) EcoOne and EcoOne Hybrid.

EcoOne Hybrid on a tanker (Source: Ecochlor)

According to the company, the EcoOne BWMS was tested extensively to ensure that it works effectively as a single-step treatment, without a filter, under all operating conditions in brackish and marine waters in accordance with the USCG, Standards for Living organisms in Ship’s Ballast Discharged Waters, Final Rule.

The IMO Type Approval Certificate for the system was awarded in September 2021 demonstrating compliance with one of the most recent, stringent testing standards available in the industry.

“All of our arrangements for the USCG Type Approval came together quickly due to some very hard work by our engineering team and with the great help of our partners in this endeavor – DNV, Golden Bear Research Facility, DHI and Maran Tankers”, said Leif Melhus, senior engineering manager.

The company’s CEO Andrew Marshall stated that the EcoOne and EcoOne Hybrid BWMSs with both IMO and USCG Type Approval revolutionized the BWMS industry and added that Ecochlor now offers three variations of BMWs.

“Ecochlor’s three products incorporate ClO2 technology in different ways to provide shipowners flexibility in the installation and operation of their BWMS. Benefits to every Ecochlor system includes few main components to minimize breakdowns, no TRO sensors, no complex power or electrodes, no retreatment or neutralization at discharge, high flow rates (16,200 m3/h), an option to gravity ballast, and the lowest power requirements in the industry”, the company explains.

“Many of our new contracts are with current clients on their “second wave” of BWMS installations and most of them are purchasing an EcoOne or EcoOne Hybrid this time around. This is due in part to the lower CAPEX and OPEX costs for the shipowner, positive feedback from their crew regarding our previously installed systems, high operability (98%) of Ecochlor system, and the … service support programs we offer to them”, Marshall concluded.