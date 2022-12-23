EGS wraps up offshore survey at Skipjack Wind

December 23, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

EGS has completed an offshore geophysical and hydrographic survey for Ørsted’s Skipjack Wind offshore wind project off the coast of Maryland’s Delmarva Peninsula, USA.

EGS was contracted by Ørsted to conduct, process, and interpret high-resolution geophysical and hydrographic survey data of the nearshore sections of the export cable routes for Skipjack Wind, currently in development. The offshore wind farm is located off the coast of Maryland and Delaware.

The survey lasted over a year and involved deploying a wide range of hydrographic and high-resolution geophysical survey instruments from multiple survey vessels throughout New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland in challenging and remote environments, EGS said.

Over 2,500 kilometers of survey lines were acquired combining nearly 50,000 total man-hours by multiple survey vessels including MV Time and Tide during survey operations. Offshore operations included shallow water high-resolution geophysical and hydrographic surveys.

Related Article Posted: 10 months ago Ørsted investigating cable routes, landfall sites for Skipjack export line Posted: 10 months ago

Located 19 miles (approximately 30 kilometers) off the Maryland-Delaware coast, Skipjack Wind is a 966 MW project comprising the 120 MW Skipjack Wind 1 and the 846 MW Skipjack Wind 2.

Ørsted will build Skipjack Wind 1 and 2 as one project, with operations expected to begin in 2026.