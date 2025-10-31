VIking Lady; Source: Eidesvik Offshore
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Eidesvik’s vessel duo remains on duty with Norwegian oil & gas player

Eidesvik’s vessel duo remains on duty with Norwegian oil & gas player

Vessels
October 31, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore is continuing its assignment with Aker BP, a compatriot oil and gas company, thanks to extensions of deals for two of its platform supply vessels (PSVs).

VIking Lady; Source: Eidesvik Offshore

While explaining that Aker BP has declared an option to extend the contract for the PSV Viking Lady, Eidesvik elaborated that the contract extension runs from February 2026 in direct continuation of the current contract, widening the firm period to February 2027.

Constructed by Westcon Yard in Norway, the 2009-built LNG-fueled PSV has four Wärtsilä 32DF dual-fuel engines with advanced vessel automation and Wärtsilä’s Low Loss Concept for minimization of electrical losses.

Aker BP has also prolonged the firm period for the PSV Viking Prince for approximately three months, to the end of February 2026. The company secured the existing three-year contract for the ship in 2022.

The 2012-built PSV Viking Prince was upgraded with a battery hybrid system and a shore power system in January 2022. This vessel, which is of a VS489 PSV LNG design, was built by Kleven Verft yard in Ulsteinvik.

This set of contract extensions comes shortly after the delivery of a subsea vessel was bumped to 3Q 2026. This ship is being built at the Turkish Sefine Shipyard for delivery to Eidesvik and Agalas.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence at the core hub of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles