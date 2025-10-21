Viking Vigor
Home Subsea Turkish-built, methanol-powered subsea vessel faces deferred delivery

October 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The delivery of a next-generation subsea vessel being built at the Turkish Sefine Shipyard for Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore and Agalas has been delayed for the third quarter of 2026, instead of the initial plan for early next year.

Viking Vigor. Source: Eidesvik Offshore

The 100-meter-long Viking Vigor will be powered by methanol and, upon delivery, will enter into a three to five-year time charter with Reach Subsea.

Managed by Eidesvik Offshore, the vessel will feature a 15-ton crane, a deck area of approximately 900 square meters, as well as a smart lifting arrangement. It will offer accommodation for 100 persons.

Viking Vigor will be owned by an entity named Eidesvik Agalas AS, with Eidesvik retaining a majority stake of 50.1%, with the remaining shares owned by Northern Norway shipowners Agalas.

Of note, earlier this year Eidesvik, Agalas and Reach Subsea announced they were building a new construction support vessel (CSV) for subsea and offshore wind operations, to be two-thirds owned by Eidesvik and Agalas and one-third owned by Reach Subsea. It will also be built at the Sefine Shipyard, with delivery scheduled for spring 2027.

In a separate announcement, Reach Subsea revealed today, October 21, that it had exercised the first one-year option for the subsea vessel Olympic Triton, extending the charter through February 2027. The vessel has been on charter since February 2023 under a firm three-year agreement with two optional one-year extensions.

