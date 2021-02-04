Elia hails Nemo Link performance

February 4, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Nemo Link, the first electricity interconnector between the United Kingdom and Belgium, has performed very well during its first two years in operation, Belgian TSO Elia said.

The Nemo Link cable – which connects Bruges, Belgium to Richborough, UK – is the result of a joint venture between National Grid Interconnector Holdings, a subsidiary company of the UK’s National Grid Plc, and Elia group.

Upon commissioning on 31 January 2019, electricity was able to travel in both directions, ensuring greater exchange options and flexibility for the Belgian and UK electricity markets. With its 1000 MW capacity, Nemo Link enhances security of supply and also enables exchanges of surplus (renewable) energy between the two countries.

Specifically, the two countries exchanged some 12 TWh of electricity, mainly from Belgium to the UK.

During its first two years in operation the submarine cable was available 97.5 per cent of the time. Availability was 96 per cent in its first year of operation, rising to 99.17 per cent in the second year.

Patrick De Leener, Elia Chief customer, market & system officer, said:

“Nemo Link is now two years old and continues to perform brilliantly. We are delighted to be celebrating this birthday and to be reporting such good numbers for the interconnector.

“Nemo Link was a pioneering project in Europe, providing new opportunities for exchanges between countries. We can already see today that offshore development will be one of the pillars of the European power grid in the future.”