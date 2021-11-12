EMEC seeks geophysical survey contractor at Wave Hub

November 12, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) has opened a tender for the provision of geophysical survey and geotechnical investigation services.

Cable laying at EMEC test site (Credit: EMEC/Mike Brookes-Roper)

The scope of work includes conducting a geophysical survey and geotechnical investigation at the Wave Hub site, located 16 kilometres offshore St. Ives, Cornwall, UK.

The contractor is to undertake the geotechnical investigation in order to enable the detailed design of mooring anchors, and thermal design of the existing export cable.

The purpose of the geophysical survey is to enable front end engineering design (FEED) and detailed design of mooring anchors and mooring chains, subsea cable route planning and inspection of existing subsea cables.

The duration of the contract, which is not subject to renewal, is four months. The deadline for the interested parties to submit their request to participate is 3 December 2021.

