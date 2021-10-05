EMEC searching for supplier of hydrogen fuel cell for ferry

October 5, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) Ltd has issued a tender for the procurement of the marinised hydrogen fuel cell that can be installed on a ferry.

As explained, EMEC wants to appoint a contractor to supply the fuel cell in order to demonstrate the use of hydrogen for auxiliary power onboard a passenger ferry.

Specifically, the contractor’s scope of work will include the supply of a 15 kW marinised hydrogen fuel cell including Balance of Plant and associated factory acceptance documentation, the supply of drawings and manuals for the operation of the hydrogen fuel cell, and the supply details of commissioning support.

Maritime decarbonisation project in Orkney

Last month, the Hydrogen in an Integrated Maritime Energy Transition (HIMET) became of 55 projects selected for funding under the UK Department for Transport’s flagship Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, delivered in partnership with Innovate UK.

Led by EMEC Hydrogen in Orkney, HIMET will explore solutions for decarbonising ferries as well as shore-side activities in ports.

According to EMEC, the project will progress an ambitious programme of activities centred on the decarbonisation of two key local maritime sectors — ferry services and cruise terminal operations.

To decarbonise ferries, various solutions will be designed and demonstrated including hydrogen storage specifically intended for use on board a vessel, and the supply of onboard auxiliary power using a hydrogen fuel cell. A conventional ferry propulsion engine will also be tested running on pure hydrogen.

To develop resilient shore-side power for the maritime sector a hydrogen engine will be deployed at Hatston to power crew welfare facilities at the cruise terminal, and microgrid solutions will be explored to consider future power requirements for ferry terminals.

In parallel, HIMET will carry out research and stakeholder engagement activities to establish how decarbonised fuels — hydrogen and ammonia — coupled with technology innovations can best inform the broader maritime energy transition and help overcome regulatory barriers.

Once project demonstration activities are complete, HIMET partners will help facilitate uptake across the UK and further afield, demonstrating the maritime working practices of the future.