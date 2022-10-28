Energy major to charter MOL’s 174,000 cbm LNG carrier

October 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a multi-year charter contract with an undisclosed energy major for a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The 174,000 cbm vessels will be built by South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

It will be fitted with the latest ME-GA engine and equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system that reduces methane slip while improving overall fuel consumption.

Additionally, the vessel will come with functions such as air lubrication system and shaft generator, which together reduce CO2 emissions from the vessel during operation.

The carrier is scheduled for delivery in 2026 when it will augment the charterer’s LNG fleet.

This is the third charter contract for the Japanese shipping company this month that involves its LNG carriers.

Last week, MOL entered a multi-year charter agreement with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of French energy firm Total Energies, for a newbuild 174,000 cbm LNG carrier to be delivered in 2025.

At the beginning of the month, the company signed a charter deal with Sakhalin Energy LLC, a new operator of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant Sakhalin II, for the LNG carrier Grand Mereya.

