Eni taps Fugro for survey work off Angola

March 2, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Dutch subsea and survey specialist Fugro has secured multiple contracts from Eni Angola to carry out geotechnical and environmental surveys off the coast of Angola between now and May.

For the purpose of the project, Fugro has utilised it specialist geotechnical and geophysical vessels Fugro Scout and Fugro Helmert.

The Fugro Scout has embarked on a deepwater environmental survey to acquire, analyse and interpret sediment and water samples from Eni Angola’s Agogo field development.

During the survey operations, specialist marine fauna observers (MFOs) will carefully monitor the marine mammals, turtles and seabirds that can be found in the area, and the study will gather key environmental baseline data on offshore Angola’s benthic communities, physicochemical sediment characteristics, and water column productivity, Fugro explains.

The resulting Geo-data will characterise the site stratigraphy for Eni Angola and define the mechanical and physical properties of the soil for their subsea facilities.

The Fugro Scout will also perform a range of geotechnical site investigations on the project, with work due to start early this month.

The Fugro Helmert, will join the Fugro Scout to conduct a route survey in Angola’s nearshore areas, including various environmental, geotechnical and geophysical surveys, to allow Eni Angola to calculate the best installation route and optimise cable burial protection for the New Gas Consortium.

“These projects are two great examples of how we unlock insights to help our clients design, build and operate their assets in Africa in a safe, sustainable and efficient manner,” said Jaco Stemmet, Fugro’s director for Africa.