Environmental impact assessment provider wanted for Malta-Sicily interconnector

June 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Government-owned InterConnect Malta has launched a tender looking for a provider of an environmental impact assessment for the Italian part of the second Malta to Sicily electrical interconnector.

The selected party will be in charge of analyzing the environmental impacts, if any, of the laying of the interconnector from TERNA’s Ragusa terminal station up to the median line between Malta and Italy and, if necessary, propose mitigation measures.

The deadline for submitting applications for the tender is 14 July by 09:30 local time.

Melita TransGas Pipeline (MTGP), the second cable interconnector between Malta and Italy, will allow the transportation of gas, renewable gases, and hydrogen from the Italian gas network necessary to meet Malta’s gas demand for power generation and future inland market.

The project will connect Delimara in Malta to Gela in Italy and will enable the gasification of Malta and tapping into hydrogen when this is available in the European transmission network.

It will include a terminal station at Delimara Power station constructed partially on reclaimed land with revetment, a micro-tunnel route through Delimara Peninsula, and a 151-kilometer long offshore pipeline.

Project commissioning is expected in 2025.

