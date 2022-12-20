Equinor extends LNG bunkering deal with Gasum

December 20, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian energy company Equinor has confirmed its intention to exercise the option to extend its liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering contract with Finnish gas company Gasum.

According to a social media update, Gasum will continue to serve Equinor’s LNG-powered offshore vessels along the Norwegian coast. The bunkering operations will be conducted via onshore terminals and truck-to-ship.

The two companies have worked on various projects relating to LNG supply for many of Equinor’s vessels since 2011.

At the beginning of 2020, Equinor contracted Gasum for the delivery of LNG to its crude shuttle tankers.

Soon, the parties extended their LNG bunkering deal to the ARA region – Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp.

When it comes to its recent LNG bunkering activities, Gasum completed the first delivery of LNG to Containerships, a subsidiary of French shipping giant CMA CGM.

With this delivery, Gasum also welcomed CMA CGM’s unit among its customers.

Prior to this, the company signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Pavilion Energy and CNOOC Gas and Power Group for strategic collaboration to strengthen a global LNG bunker supply network for their customers in the world’s top three bunkering regions, namely Singapore, North West Europe, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp, as well as China coastal areas.