Equinor’s H2M Eemshaven project to reform natural gas to hydrogen with CCS

January 8, 2024, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian energy major Equinor and global industrial gases and engineering company Linde have signed a project development agreement to work as partners on the H2M Eemshaven low-carbon hydrogen project in the Netherlands.

Image by Linde

Equinor’s H2M Eemshaven project aims to build a production facility in the Eemshaven industrial area, where it will reform natural gas from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) to hydrogen with CO2 capture and storage (CCS).

More than 95% of the CO2 will be captured and stored safely and permanently under the seabed offshore Norway. The aim is to start production in late 2028 and the hydrogen plant will be connected to onshore hydrogen pipelines planned in both the Netherlands and Germany.

Under the project development agreement, Equinor will secure access to carbon transport and storage capacity and offer low-carbon hydrogen to the market. Linde will build, co-own, and operate the hydrogen production and carbon capture and transfer facility.

“The H2M Eemshaven project is part of our strategy to develop hydrogen production in three to five major industrial clusters in Europe by 2035. Linde’s experience with the safe development, execution and operation of hydrogen and carbon capture plants complements Equinor’s experience and competence within energy marketing and CCS,” said Grete Tveit, Senior Vice President for low-carbon solutions in Equinor.

“Together we can produce low carbon hydrogen to ensure reliable and clean energy to Europe. We look forward to developing this important project together with Linde.”

Stefano Innocenzi, President Region Europe West, Linde, added: “The transition to a low-carbon economy is steadily gaining momentum. We look forward to working with Equinor and contributing Linde’s technology and expertise to develop this flagship project.”

H2M Eemshaven is expected to contribute to delivering on Equinor’s climate ambition and hydrogen strategy which positions Equinor in three to five major industrial clusters underpinning an ambition of 10% of European hydrogen market share by 2035.

With a production capacity of 1 GW (235,000 tons), the project will meet 2.3% of Europe’s existing grey hydrogen demand and 0.24% of the European clean hydrogen market forecast for 2050.