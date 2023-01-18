Erik Thun books eight newbuilds at Ferus Smit

January 18, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish shipping company Erik Thun Group has placed an order for eight newbuild vessels at Shipyard Ferus Smit B.V. in the Netherlands.

Credit: Erik Thun Group

As explained, the signed contracts cover four multi-purpose dry cargo vessels with 5100 mts dwt and Ice class 1B.

The remaining orders for four 7999 mts dwt coastal tankers, are placed by Thun Tankers BV, part of the Erik Thun Group, and adds to the two previously ordered resource-efficient R-class tankers.

In May 2022, Erik Thun’s Thun Tankers signed a deal with Ferus Smit for the construction of two product tankers. The ordered R-class vessels are a further development of the E-class tankers.

With a cargo tank capacity of about 9,540 cbm, they will feature a length of 114.95 meters and a breadth of 15.87 meters. The ships are slated for delivery in the first half of 2024.

Upon delivery, they will enter into the Gothia Tanker Alliance network and will be technically managed by MF Shipping Group.

Meanwhile, the focus remains once more on resource efficiency, environmental responsibility and logistical reliability. The vessels will be built to the latest design meeting and often exceed existing and forthcoming regulations, according to Erik Thun. The orders for newxuild are part of the company’s fleet renewal program.

To remind, last month, Erik Thun held a launching and naming ceremony for a multi-purpose dry cargo vessel Baltic Crystal also built by Ferus Smit. The vessel was named after its Godmother Mira Olausson.

Together with its sister Nordic Crystal, the vessel is described as an ‘evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet’ with a major design focus put on their efficiency and environmental features.

These include reduced fuel consumption, increased cargo intake, fewer exhaust emissions, and lowered noise levels. The ships are equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection and a dynamic drive system.