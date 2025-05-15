Fugro looking for new Group Director for Europe and Africa
Fugro looking for new Group Director for Europe and Africa

May 15, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has initiated a recruitment process to replace its Group Director for Europe and Africa, who has decided to step down in order to pursue other opportunities.

Erik-Jan Bijvank. Source: Fugro

The Dutch company reported at the beginning of this week that Erik-Jan Bijvank was stepping down as Group Director Europe and Africa to pursue opportunities outside the company, effective as of May 12.

The recruitment process for the replacement has been initiated, with a successor expected to be announced soon.

In the meantime, Fugro’s CEO Mark Heine will take responsibility for the region, supported by the regional leadership team.

Erik-Jan joined Fugro in 2020 and has been a great contributor to transforming the company into the resilient business it is today. His hard work and dedication over the past five years have been greatly appreciated, and he has been a valued member of the Executive Leadership Team. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,Heine said.

Fugro secured multiple new jobs over the past few months, including survey work for Equinor’s oil project off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador and geophysical and geotechnical survey assignments, together with TGS, for the eastern array of proposed offshore wind farms in the UK.

Given the Dutch player’s focus on decarbonizing its vessel fleet by switching to low-carbon fuels, the firm recently came aboard the Methanol Institute (MI), a global trade association for the methanol industry.

Most recently, Fugro announced it was sending an uncrewed surface vessel (USV), said to be the largest one in its fleet, on a seabed data acquisition mission in the North Sea.

