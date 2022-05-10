Thun Tankers orders resource efficient tanker pair

May 10, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish shipping company Thun Tankers, part of the Erik Thun Group, has placed an order for two environmentally friendly 7,999 dwt tankers in the Netherlands.

The ships, to be built by Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit BV, are slated for delivery in the first half of 2024. With a cargo tank capacity of about 9,540 cbm, they will feature a length of 114.95 metres and a breadth of 15.87 metres.

Upon delivery, they will enter into the Gothia Tanker Alliance network and will be technically managed by MF Shipping Group.

As explained, the ordered Ice Class 1A “R-Class” vessels are a further development of Thun’s existing vessels. Focus on resource efficiency, environmental responsibility and logistical reliability has been key in the design process.

Adaptive propulsion to minimize energy usage, UPS battery pack, the latest hull design and the resource efficient machinery are some examples of the vessels’ new features.

“The scope for the “R-Class” series has been to build the most resource efficient vessels available for the trade, with minimal environmental impact. Thun’s long experience of building high performing … vessels has been used in the design process. We have been combining this with a number of new features to further improve performance while reducing our climate footprint,” Joakim Lund, CCO at Thun Tankers BV, commented.

“Our concept has always been to build and operate ships with focus on environment, sustainability and energy efficiency. We did this long before these matters made it to the global agenda. Continual improvement is our objective and these ordered vessels are good examples of that. Being in the shipping industry, we believe we can actually make a difference in the global perspective by being responsible and do our part,” Johan Källsson, Managing Director at Erik Thun AB, said.

“The new vessels have been designed with safety and reliability in mind. The ships will be reliable and easy to operate. In the intense coastal trade that these vessels will operate, it is important to build a quality ship that functions well over its entire lifespan,” Henrik Källsson, Deputy Managing Director at Erik Thun AB, noted.

Earlier this year, Erik Thun also ordered a new dual-fuel tanker at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard. The newbuild is the latest contribution to the Vinga-series of nine previously ordered sister vessels, all trading within the Gothia Tanker Alliance.

All the vessels in the series have dual-fuel capability and uses LNG/LBG as fuel.

What is more, Erik Thun recently ordered two dry cargo vessels from Ferus Smit in an effort to replace some of the existing ships with eco-friendly newbuilds.

