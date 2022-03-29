Erik Thun orders climate friendly tanker in China

March 29, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish shipping company Erik Thun Group has decided to order a new dual-fuel tanker in China.

Image Courtesy: Erik Thun

The 17,999 dwt vessel will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou and is a sister to Thun Venern.

Erik Thun’s close partner Furetank will technically and commercially manage the new vessel and upon delivery in 2024, the vessel will enter the Gothia Tanker Alliance network.

The newbuild is the latest contribution to the Vinga-series of nine previously ordered sister vessels, all trading within the Gothia Tanker Alliance.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Furetank to boost Vinga fleet with new green ship Posted: about 1 month ago

All sisters are designed with a special focus on minimal impact on the environment.

All the vessels in the series have the dual-fuel capability and uses LNG/LBG as fuel. They are equipped with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption resulting in extensively lower emissions of CO2, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles.

The new ship will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with shore power, to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports will offer the opportunity.

It has a cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic meters in 12 epoxy coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A, and an efficient cargo handling system. A flexible cargo pump and line arrangement will ensure safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port-turnaround time, according to the company.

“Sustainability work always has been and will be a focus for Erik Thun. To place this order … and further deepen our good and long-term co-operation with Furetank is a great example of our vision to be a sustainable Swedish partner over generations,” Johan Källsson, Managing Director at Erik Thun AB, said.

“It is very good news that Erik Thun continues to engage in the development of Gothia Tanker Alliance. It helps us reach ever greater environmental benefits. With this vessel, we will operate fifteen dual-fuel tankers of the highest environmental standard. It increases the efficiency of our logistics and reduces climate emissions, as we always have a vessel in the right position for every transport and thereby minimize the time in ballast,” Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank, commented.

Last month, Erik Thun Group also ordered two new dry cargo vessels from Dutch shipyard Ferus Smit in an effort to replace some of the existing ships with newbuilds.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Erik Thun orders next-gen dry cargo vessels Posted: about 1 month ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: