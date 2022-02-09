Erik Thun orders next-gen dry cargo vessels

February 9, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish shipping company Erik Thun Group has ordered two new dry cargo vessels from Dutch shipyard Ferus Smit in an effort to replace some of the existing ships with newbuilds.

Photo: Erik Thun

As informed, the first unit will be delivered in spring 2022 and the second approximately a year later, in spring 2023.

The new vessels are said to be a further evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet and focus on efficiency and environmental care.

They will be built to the latest design meeting and often exceeding existing and forthcoming regulations, according to the company.

The Swedish company added that the units will have reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, fewer exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels. Moreover, they will be equipped with a frequency converter for a versatile shore power connection.

”We are looking forward to the next generation of vessels providing our clients with sustainable and smart solutions, delivering the cargo on time with the best environmental performance possible for the time being,” Jens Bäckström, Senior Charterer at Erik Thun AB, commented.

”In Erik Thun, we have always had a high focus on resource efficiency translating into modern environmental care. It is a challenge to build vessels fit for the future, but our long experience gives us a good basis for continual improvement and innovative design,” Henrik Källsson, Deputy Managing Director at the group, said.

The deal will strengthen a long-term collaboration between Erik Thun and Ferus Smit.

“This order will in fact be our 40th vessel together in our mutual strive to improve every new generation of ships to be as environmentally efficient as possible,” Erik Thun noted.

Last month, Ferus Smit launched in Leer the second product tanker ordered by the group’s subsidiary Thun Tankers. The Thun Britain is the second in a series of two ordered NaabsaMAX size tankers. It is slated for delivery in March.

