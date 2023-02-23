Erik Thun takes delivery of eco-friendly dry cargo ship Baltic Crystal

February 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish shipping company Erik Thun Group has taken delivery of eco-friendly multipurpose dry cargo vessel Baltic Crystal.

Erik Thun Group

As informed, the company took delivery of the vessel today from Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit B.V. The company also informed that as of today, the ship will start operating.

To remind, the launching ceremony of Baltic Crystal was held last December.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Erik Thun’s Baltic Crystal makes a splash at Ferus Smit Posted: 2 months ago

The vessel, together with its sister vessel Nordic Crystal, has been described as an ‘evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet’ with a major design focus put on their efficiency and environmental features.

These include reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels. The newbuilds are equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection and a dynamic drive system.

In January this year, Erik Thun placed an order for eight new vessels at Shipyard Ferus Smit B.V. in the Netherlands.