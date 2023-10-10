ERMA First’s CCS wins nod from LR

October 10, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Greek ballast water treatment specialist ERMA FIRST has won Lloyd’s Register’s Approval in Principle (AiP) for its amine absorption-based carbon capture & storage (CCS) system.

Image credit ERMA FIRST

The system uses absorption technology to mix carbon dioxide (CO2) flue gases with a proprietary amine solvent, which is then heated to produce a chemical reaction that reverses the absorption and separates the CO2 from the solvent.

The CO2 from this process is then liquified and stored under cryogenic conditions onboard with the solvent ready to use in the same process again, creating a regenerative loop for CCS.

By harnessing the capacity to capture a substantial portion of CO2 from exhaust emissions, ship owners and operators can meet enhanced emission reduction goals set by the IMO. Simultaneously, they can extend the operational lifespan of their vessels.

The AIP was awarded as part of the Risk-Based Certification process allowing ERMA FIRST to proceed with onboard pilot testing of the application.

“CCS technology presents a real and credible route for the maritime industry to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the short to medium term and this AiP is evidence of LR’s tangible actions to support the global energy transition,” Nick Brown, CEO, Lloyd’s Register, said.

“Acting as trusted advisers and using our technical expertise throughout the certification process, LR continues to proactively identify a broad range of technologies that can de-risk operations for maritime stakeholders.”

“ERMA FIRST is committed to developing solutions that support the maritime industry’s green transition and achievement of the IMO’s decarbonization ambitions,” Konstantinos Stampedakis, Co-Founder & Managing Director, ERMA FIRST, said.

“This AiP represents a significant milestone for our CCS project, and we look forward to continuing to work with Lloyd’s Register as we move into the next phase of this important project.”