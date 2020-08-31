ETPM enters into joint venture with Nudge Exchange

August 31, 2020, by Anela Dokso

ETPM, the Aberdeen-based subsea and marine recruitment specialist, has entered into a new joint venture with Glasgow based start-up company, Nudge Exchange.

Nudge Exchange has developed a platform to connect agile companies with a flexible workforce.

The technology being developed digitalises the process from engagement through to payment and by using artificial intelligence enhances efficiency and user experience.

Nudge Exchange’s concept is currently going through the Oil & Gas Technology Centre’s TechX accelerator, a 16-week commercialisation programme to ensure it is ready for launch early next year.

ETPM has, to date, followed the traditional agency recruitment methods, but quickly recognised the opportunity to partner with Nudge Exchange and use its innovative solution.

ETPM’s recruitment manager Jay Smith said: “With the wealth of knowledge shared between both companies and our diverse experience, we can give this joint venture the capability to stay ahead of the curve and combat and adapt to any future challenges that the recruitment market can present to us.”

Founder of Nudge Exchange, Darren Nicol added: “As a tech start-up this is a fantastic opportunity for us to work in partnership with Jay and the team to test and validate our AI technology.

“We are in the age of digital transformation and our aim is simple, to use technology to make things easier for those looking for their next project in oil and gas or the growing renewable sector. In ETPM we have found an established partner that is extremely forward thinking and we look forward to working with them and taking our solutions to the market.”

ETPM expects to launch this brand new technology to clients and contractors by Q1 2021.