EU wants to demonstrate zero-emission ships by 2030

September 8, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The partnership board of the Zero-Emission Waterborne Transport has adopted a strategy which will enable Europe to demonstrate deployable zero-emission maritime and inland ships by 2030.

On 7 September, the partnership board, governing the Co-Programmed Partnership on Zero-Emission Waterborne Transport in the framework of Horizon Europe, organised its first meeting.

During this meeting, it adopted the Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda, detailing the roadmap to achieve the objectives set.

Specifically, the partnership aims at leading and accelerating the transformation of waterborne transport to eliminate all harmful environmental emissions — including greenhouse gas, air and water pollutants — through innovative technologies and operation.

By 2030, the objective is to develop and demonstrate deployable zero-emission solutions which are applicable for all main ship types and services, to enable the achievement of zero-emission waterborne transport by 2050.

The partnership board is the main forum for dialogue and steering by both the Waterborne Technology Platform and the European Commission Services, with the ultimate purpose of reaching the objectives of the European Partnership.

The delegates in name of the Waterborne Technology Platform represent the broader waterborne transport sector, ranging from shipyards, maritime technology manufacturers, classification societies, research institutes, associations to academia.

“It is encouraging to see that we are all aligned towards the main objective of the Partnership, to deliver solutions to be able to achieve the objectives as set in the European Green Deal,” Ingrid Marie Andersen, The Chairperson of Delegates Group, said.

“As Delegates to the Partnership Board, we have been mandated by the membership of the Waterborne TP to represent the interest of the broader waterborne community… The Partnership is unique in its kind and very timely, taking into account the most recent IPCC report as well as the Fit for 55 Package presented by the European Commission.”

“Steering this Partnership to reaching its objectives is a challenging, but also a unique opportunity for the European waterborne transport sector.”