Back to overview
Home Energy Transition MBF, ZESTAS join forces to accelerate zero-emission shipping

MBF, ZESTAS join forces to accelerate zero-emission shipping

Collaboration
April 1, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The Maritime Battery Forum (MBF) and the Zero Emission Shipping Technology Association (ZESTAs) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalize their collaboration in advancing zero-emission shipping technologies.

Courtesy of Maritime Battery Forum

The signing ceremony took place onboard Yinson GreenTech’s Hydromover—Singapore’s first fully electric cargo vessel—during an event held in Singapore on March 27, 2025.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The partnership between MBF, an organization promoting battery-powered maritime solutions, and ZESTAs, a global advocate for zero-emission shipping technologies, is said to mark a significant step forward in the industry’s collective efforts to decarbonize and achieve sustainable shipping.

The MOU outlines a framework for joint initiatives, knowledge sharing, and advocacy to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions in the maritime sector. Sharing a common interest in promoting electrification as a means to decarbonization in the maritime sector, this partnership will focus on fostering collaboration and innovation among their respective members and exchanging information for mutual benefit as well as establishing a framework for cooperation that promotes joint objectives, enhances member experiences, and advances the sustainable development of the port and maritime sectors.

“This partnership with ZESTAs represents a powerful alignment of our missions to drive the maritime industry toward a sustainable future. By combining our expertise in battery technology with ZESTAs’ leadership in zero-emission advocacy, we can accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient shipping solutions,” Syb Ten Cate Hoedemaker, Managing Director, Maritime Battery Forum, commented.

“An absolute zero emissions vessel is an electric vessel. Batteries and energy storage systems are fundamental to achieving the International Maritime Organization’s GHG strategy. Formalising what has always been a positive relationship between our organisations will allow us to increase the breadth and speed of our combined impact,” Madadh MacLaine, Secretary-General of ZESTAs, said.

The collaboration between the two organizations comes as governments meet this and next week at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to decide the fate of shipping’s decarbonization. The delegates will be deciding on three key fronts in an effort to ensure the sector slashes its climate heating impacts—the global fuel standard along with a greenhouse gas levy and the IMO’s carbon intensity indicator (CII).

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles