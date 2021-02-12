EuroAsia Interconnector launches €1.7B cabling call

February 12, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Project promoter of EuroAsia Interconnector has invited cabling players to apply for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) job on the HVDC cable system between Israel, Cyprus and Greece (Crete).

EuroAsia Interconnector is a multi-terminal VSC-HVDC scheme which will connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece (Crete), and will comprise converter stations with sea electrodes, interconnected by cables.

The project will allow the transfer of 1000MW between converter stations and the envisaged voltage level will be ±500 kV.

The total estimated value of the cabling contract is €1.7 billion excluding value added tax.

The contract is divided into four lots and tenders may be submitted for all lots.

Israel-Cyprus

Lot 1: EPCI of the HVDC cable system for Pole 1 of Link 1 – Israel-Cyprus

The estimated value of the contract for lot 1 is €230 million.

Lot 1 encompasses the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the HVDC cable system including all required offshore and onshore joints for Pole 1 of Link 1.

The distance between the sea/land transition bays in Israel and Cyprus is approximately 310 kilometres and the submarine cable will be laid at an approximate maximum water depth of 2200 metres.

The distance between the sea/land transition bay and the converter station in Israel is approximately 2 kilometres and in Cyprus 11 kilometres and the land cable will be pulled through pre-installed concrete encased conduits.

Lot 2: EPCI of the HVDC cable system for Pole 2 of Link 1 – Israel-Cyprus

The estimated value of the contract for lot 2 is also €230 million. It comprises HVDC cable EPCI of the same length, including offshore and onshore joints for Pole 2 of Link 1.

Cyprus-Greece

Lot 3: EPCI of the HVDC cable system for Pole 1 of Link 2 – Cyprus-Greece (Crete)

The estimated value of the contract for lot 3 is €623 million.

Lot 3 encompasses EPCI of the HVDC cable system including offshore and onshore joints for Pole 1 of Link 2.

The distance between the sea/land transition bays in Cyprus and Greece (Crete) is approximately 898 kilometres. The submarine cable will be laid at an approximate maximum water depth of 3000 metres.

In addition, the distance between the sea/land transition bay and the converter station in Cyprus is approximately 11 kilometres and in Crete 0.4 kilometres and the land cable will be pulled through pre-installed concrete encased conduits.

Lot 4: EPCI of the HVDC cable system for Pole 2 of Link 2 – Cyprus-Greece (Crete)

The estimated value of the contract for lot 4 is €623 million.

It also encompasses EPCI of the HVDC cable including offshore and onshore joints, but for Pole 2 of Link 2.

The deadline for the submission of requests to participate is 15 March 2021.