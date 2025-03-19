Back to overview
EuroHoldings completes spin-off from Euroseas

Business Developments & Projects
March 19, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

EuroHoldings, an owner and operator of ocean-going vessels and provider of seaborne transportation, has completed its spin-off from shipowner and operator Euroseas.

As informed, the company’s shares commenced trading as of March 18, 2025, on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol EHLD.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroHoldings, commented: “We are extremely excited with the spin-off of Euroseas’ oldest containerships into a separate publicly listed company, EuroHoldings Ltd. We believe that this transaction will create further value for the shareholders of both Euroseas and EuroHoldings by allowing each company to pursue its own investment strategy, providing additional options to its shareholders.”

“Euroseas will continue growing as a pure container owner focusing on modern fuel-efficient feeder and intermediate vessels while EuroHoldings, a company with a very solid balance sheet, no debt and contracted cash flows will look to grow by investing in older vessels in the containership and other sectors and also evaluating other maritime opportunities.”

To note, EuroHoldings was incorporated by Euroseas on March 20, 2024, to serve as the holding company of three of its vessel-owning subsidiaries. Its shares were distributed to Euroseas’ shareholders on March 17, 2025.

The company has a fleet of two feeder containerships with a cargo capacity of 40,882 DWT, or 3,171 TEU. Its operations are managed by ship management company Eurobulk.

