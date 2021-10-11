Euronav tanker wraps up B30 biofuel trial

October 11, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Belgium-based tanker shipping company Euronav has completed a B30 biofuel test on its Suezmax vessel Statia.

Image Courtesy: Euronav

Euronav bunkered 1,502 MT of a B30 biodiesel blend manufactured by BP on the 150,205 dwt Statia.

As explained, the biofuel is composed of 30% advanced carbon-neutral biofuel mixed with 70% of a conventional VLSFO bunker fuel. Consumption of this fuel results in a decrease in lifecycle CO2 emissions.

The blend was supplied in the Port of Rotterdam, where there is a government incentive in place to allow for cost-effective blending of biofuels into marine fuels — Incentive Scheme for Climate-Friendly Shipping.

The Suezmax Statia tested approximately 360 MT of the B30 biofuel blend during a two-week trial in September while the vessel was in commercial operations on its way to Angola.

The trial of the blend was successful and showed no significant differences in operations or any malfunctions that could lead to a breakdown, according to the company.

As a result, and after departure in Chili, the remaining B30 biofuel blend on the vessel is now the only fuel in operational use, both for the main engine and the auxiliary engines, on its way to Brazil.

“It is important for us to understand how to handle biofuels on our vessels, to test their longevity and stability, and how they behave when used in engines, generators and alike. The migration into using biofuels is a critical step on the road to reducing emissions, as the use of biofuel will reduce our overall impact on the environment with little additional investment,” Rustin Edwards, Head of Fuel Oil at Euronav, commented.

“The use of biofuel blends will be a critical bridge to decarbonization until the development and commercial availability of zero emissions fuels. As we continue this journey toward decarbonization, we will keep on adjusting our operations and our fuel procurement strategies as needed.”

The way forward

Sustainable maritime fuels and zero-emission technologies are the key driver to support industry’s transition to zero emission shipping.

The decarbonization voyage Euronav, and the broader maritime industry, have embarked on will bring the industry into alignment with the Paris Agreement.

Earlier this year, the tanker shipping company signed a joint development project (JDP) with shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), classification societies Lloyd’s Register and DNV for the development of ammonia-fitted tankers.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Euronav, partners launch JDP for ammonia-fueled vessels Posted: 3 months ago

Euronav said it looks to invest in initiatives on a variety of areas and platforms. Going forward, these will help shape the industry and will support the achievement of these achievable goals.

“As one of the key contributors to the establishment of the Poseidon Principles and the Sea Cargo Charter, and as signatory of the’ Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization’ statement from the Global Maritime Forum, Euronav places a particular emphasis on building ambitious yet seamless decarbonization trajectories,” Konstantinos Papoutsis, Sustainability Manager at Euronav, said.

“We are and will continue to be committed to embracing innovative fuel technologies towards achieving our ambition of zero-emission shipping operations. Our strategic partnerships play a pivotal role in taking up such impactful market opportunities.”