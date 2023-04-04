European Commission taps Hellenic Cables for floating wind pilot project

April 4, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Greek cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables has been selected by the European Commission to take part in delivering the Infinite project aimed at accelerating industrial-scale floating wind.

Source: Hellenic Cables

The Infinite project includes the deployment and testing of a 4.8 MW floating wind pilot system at a 100-meter water depth and the creation of a disruptive and environment-friendly concrete tension leg platform anchored with an innovative tendon-based mooring system.

For the project, Hellenic Cables is in charge of the certification and supply of a 66 kV dynamic cable design, said to be safer, lighter, cost-effective, and allow more standardization in operations and maintenance.

According to the Greek company, the activities include using AI instead of Cu conductor, integrating fiber optic elements for strain monitoring, as well as optimizing the cable toward global loading regime and mechanical stress.

Speaking about the company’s most recent news, Hellenic Cables last month signed a contract with the Greek electricity grid operator Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) for the fourth phase of the Cyclades interconnection project.

The project includes the Lavrio-Serifos and Serifos-Milos interconnections with a total length of 170 kilometers.