European duo wins FEED contract for green NH3 terminal in Western Africa

November 13, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Dutch ammonia contractor Proton Ventures and Belgian tank specialist Geldof have been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for what is said to be the first green ammonia terminal in Western Africa.

Courtesy of Proton Ventures

Proton Ventures said the project marks a significant step towards exporting green ammonia from Western Africa to the world, noting that the terminal will be located near major shipping trade lanes, making it an ideal spot for the production of renewable energy. Furthermore, it is said to hold potential for competitive green electricity sourcing.

Proton Ventures further pointed out that the upcoming terminal will not only store and distribute green ammonia but also contribute to the development of clean energy infrastructure and create jobs in the region.

The project is meant to kick off the entire ammonia supply chain in Western Africa, Proton Ventures said, adding that the facility will incorporate all the best available technologies and systems to be the first zero-ammonia emissions terminal in the continent.

At its core, the facility will feature a full containment ammonia storage tank, ensuring both the safety and reliability of ammonia storage, the company revealed, noting that seamlessly connected to an existing jetty, the terminal simplifies the loading and unloading processes, streamlining operations.

The terminal will include dedicated rail and truck-loading facilities, and an efficient refrigeration system is expected to be designed to swiftly manage the boil-off gas and (un-)load ammonia gas carriers, providing independent operations.

High-flow rate pumps and utilities will support ammonia handling processes, while an emergency-only flare system for the safe disposal of gases will guarantee the highest safety measures and lowest emissions, Proton Ventures informed. Furthermore, the project will include dedicated fire water systems and a control building.

To note, Proton Ventures delivers green engineering and turnkey solutions for world-scale storage terminals, ammonia production units and other process applications.

In June 2023, the Port of Rotterdam awarded a feasibility study contract to the company for the scoping and conceptual design of an ammonia export terminal in Western Australia.