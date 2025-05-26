Back to overview
AM Green, Port of Rotterdam eye green energy supply chain between India and Europe

Collaboration
May 26, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

India’s green hydrogen and ammonia producer AM Green and the Dutch Port of Rotterdam Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the establishment of a green energy supply chain between India and Northwestern Europe.

Archive; Courtesy of Port of Rotterdam (Photo by Danny Cornelissen)

As disclosed, the deal includes the supply of bunkering fuels and sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), as well as analyzing requirements for the development of terminal infrastructure in Rotterdam and along the supply chain to Northwestern Europe.

The partnership is also expected to jointly support the development of strategic port infrastructure for safe distribution of hydrogen-based fuels and products, and link India’s Net Zero Industrial Clusters to Europe, enabling exports of up to 1,000,000 tons annually.

The envisaged supply chain could reportedly enable up to $1 billion in green fuel trade between the two economies.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with AM Green BV to further strengthen our commitment to the energy transition. This agreement marks an important step towards establishing a robust supply chain for low-carbon fuels and chemicals. With India’s vast potential for green hydrogen production, combined with Rotterdam’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the collaboration will lead to a robust and sustainable green energy supply chain between the two regions.”

Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder of AM Green and Greenko Group, commented: “This partnership is part of our ambitious global growth strategy in green fuels including 5 MTPA of green ammonia and 1 MTPA of SAF. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in establishing a global carbon-free energy ecosystem. It will enable the seamless movement of green molecules and fuels from India to Europe, reinforcing AM Green’s position as a global clean energy transition platform and accelerating industrial decarbonization globally.”

To note, AM Green seeks to develop 5,000,000 tons of green ammonia production capacity by 2030, equivalent to about 1,000,000 tons of green hydrogen, to meet the rising global demand for green fuels, with initial production starting in Kakinada.

On the other hand, the Port of Rotterdam is considered a critical logistics and hydrogen hub for the European continent, with some 13% of the total energy demand in Europe allegedly entering via Rotterdam.

Together, the partners aim to support India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and Europe’s decarbonization goals.

