Port of Rotterdam taps Proton Venture to study feasibility of ammonia export terminal in WA

June 7, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Port of Rotterdam has awarded a feasibility study contract to Proton Venture, an ammonia engineering company, for the scoping and conceptual design of an ammonia export terminal in Western Australia (WA).

Illustration. Image by Proton Ventures

Via this future ammonia hub to be located in Oakajee, the Dutch port aims to import 3 million tons of ammonia per year by 2030. As explained, the facility will employ proven technology in a new application for the transfer and loading of ammonia onto marine vessels.

Under the feasibility study contract, Proton Venture will demonstrate the technical and economical feasibility of an integrated port terminal facility for ammonia storage and loading.

As the main contractor, Proton Venture teamed up with Intecsea, a company designing the subsea pipelines, and Bluewater, a designer of the single point mooring (SPM), to employ storage tanks in combination with a unique SPM.

This innovative approach will accelerate the export of ammonia supporting Port of Rotterdam’s import targets, the company said.

In addition to ammonia export, the Netherlands and Australia have already established collaboration on renewable hydrogen.

Earlier this year, the Netherlands and Australia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the development of a renewable hydrogen supply chain from Australia to Europe, including hydrogen trade policy, standards and certification schemes, port infrastructure and supply chain development, innovative hydrogen technologies, including shipping, equipment and services, and government policies about safety, social licence and regulations for hydrogen.

The MoU is said to have the potential to make Rotterdam an international hub for hydrogen imports, including for transport to other countries in Northwest Europe.

Shortly after signing this MoU, the two countries formed a tripartite partnership with Germany, aiming to develop a joint hydrogen hub in Western Australia, known as TrHyHub.

The objective of the project is to develop a new and modern port industrial complex for large-scale hydrogen production for both local use and export.