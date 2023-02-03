European firms ink deal for USVs

February 3, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Ashtead Technology, the UK-headquartered subsea rental equipment and solutions specialist, has entered into a multi-year rental agreement with Maritime Robotics, a Norwegian provider of unmanned technology solutions.

Under the contract, Ashtead Technology will be a rental partner for Maritime Robotics’ Otter unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) for high-quality maritime data acquisition.

“This investment marks our first step into the supply of autonomous technology solutions for unmanned offshore survey operations,” said Phil Middleton, Head of Survey and Robotics at Ashtead Technology.

“Autonomy is a key enabler for risk reduction, cost efficiency, and reduced environmental impact and at Ashtead Technology we endeavor to ensure that our portfolio of rental equipment continues to meet our customers’ current and future operational requirements.”

The Otter is the smallest member of Maritime Robotics’ USV family with a footprint of 200 x 108 x 81.5 centimeters and a weight of 55 kilograms.

According to Ashtead Technology, the Otter’s robust catamaran design and the tightly integrated survey sensors make this system a cost-effective, turnkey solution for bathymetric surveys in sheltered waters.

Kristoffer Fortun, Chief Sales Officer at Maritime Robotics, added: “This agreement reinforces our commitment to growth and the continued development of our autonomous data acquisition solutions. Ashtead Technology is a progressive business with a first-class reputation, and we are delighted to be working together to continue building momentum for our equipment globally.”

It is relevant to note that the UK company expanded its mechanical solutions service offering in December 2022, with the acquisition of the entire share capital of Hiretech for a total consideration of £20 million on a cash and debt-free basis.