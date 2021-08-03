Ever Given reaches Felixstowe after offloading in Rotterdam

August 3, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The 20,000 TEU containership Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal in March, arrived at the Port of Felixstowe today at around 3 p.m. (local time).

The vessel made its long-awaited arrival after it was originally planned to reach Suffolk in early April.

Ship-spotters have gathered along the coast in Felixstowe, publishing updates on the ship’s docking.

Ever Given is planned to unload at Trinity Terminal, which is one of the largest container handling facilities in the United Kingdom.

Last week, the ship visited the ECT Delta terminal and discharged all containers with destinations Rotterdam and Hamburg. Containers for Hamburg were loaded on the Ever Utile to continue their travel to Hamburg, according to the port’s authority.

Once the rest of the containers have been removed the ship will be taken out of service and will undergo a full inspection.

The damage to the hull is planned to be examined in Dunkirk.

The Panama-flagged boxship got grounded on 23 March, blocking the waterway for days and causing a massive gridlock for the global trade.