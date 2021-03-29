Ever Given refloated after a week of blocking ships in the Suez

March 29, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

The giant containership Ever Given, which ran aground in the Suez Canal last week, blocking passage on both sides of the waterway and creating a massive logjam, has finally been refloated.

The MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30 lt 29/03/2021. She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known. #suezcanel #maritime pic.twitter.com/f3iuYYiRRi — Inchcape Shipping (@Inchcape_SS) March 29, 2021

The breakthrough is being reported across global media citing Inchcape Shipping, which shows the ship as dislodged and floating on the satellite map. Efforts are said to be underway to secure the vessel.

🚨The Ever Given is floating🚨pic.twitter.com/GNzlzaom8q — Evan Hill (@evanchill) March 29, 2021

Offshore Energy Green Marine has reached out to Evergreen Marine for a confirmation and is yet to receive an official statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Suez Canal Authority has issued a statement saying that Ever Given was successfully floated this morning as the ship responded to towing maneuvers, dislodging the ship from the sand bank.

As informed, the maneuvers are scheduled to resume again later today as the water level rises to its maximum height of 2 meters in the period from 11:30 a.m., allowing the ship’s course to be completely modified to the midway.

Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, Chairman of Suez Canal Authority, reassured the international maritime community that the navigation in the canal would be removed once the vessel is fully floated and directed to wait in the Lakes region for its technical examination.

He also praised the heroic men of the Suez Canal Authority who worked tirelessly around the clock to refloat the vessel and enable the canal to return to normalcy.

The refloating of the grounded containership is being reported on the back of a massive salvage operation, which saw more than 20,000 tons of sand and mud removed from the grounding site to free the ship.

The dredging operation has succeeded in loosening Ever Given’s bow within the bank of the Suez Canal and the ship’s stern has been cleared from the sand bank, Evergreen said on Sunday.

“The rudder and propeller of the vessel are fully functional and expected to provide additional support to tugboats assigned to move the container ship from the accident site so that normal transit may again resume within the canal,” the company explained over the weekend.