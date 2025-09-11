Back to overview
Everllence and Hyundai shake hands on next-gen ammonia-powered gas carrier

Business Developments & Projects
September 11, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Germany’s engine maker Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) has initiated a strategic collaboration with Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine Division and HD Hyundai Mipo, part of the South Korean Hyundai Group, to develop a next-generation ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier.

The partnership was described as ‘a major leap forward in the maritime industry’s transition toward zero-carbon propulsion’.

According to a social media update, the companies will collaborate on the joint development of a medium gas carrier powered by the Everllence B&W G50-LGIA ammonia-fueled engine.

“By combining Everllence’s deep expertise in dual-fuel technologies with HMD’s world-class shipbuilding capabilities, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable vessel design and innovation”, explained Christian Ludwig, Everllence’s Head of Two Stroke Sales & Promotion.

Earlier this year, Everllence rebranded from MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) in a move that was described as a ‘significant’ part of the company’s strategic development.

The company’s CEO, Uwe Lauber, said the name change was the “logical next step” in the execution of the “Moving big things to zero” vision, which focuses on decarbonization and efficiency solutions, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors with climate-damaging emissions.

Everllence remained part of the Volkswagen Group, and the company’s product and service portfolio also remained unchanged. 

In other recent news, Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners selected Everllence dual-fuel ammonia engines for the final quartet of the 9,100 CEU Aurora-class pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) fleet.

