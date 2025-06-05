Back to overview
Home Green Marine MAN Energy Solutions bows out—Everllence steps in

MAN Energy Solutions bows out—Everllence steps in

Outlook & Strategy
June 5, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

After years under a familiar banner, Germany’s engine maker MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) has bid farewell to its name, having stepped into a new identity – Everllence.

Courtesy of Everllence

As disclosed, Everllence remains part of the Volkswagen Group, and the company’s product and service portfolio also remains unchanged. The announcement was made June 4 by Chief Executive Officer Uwe Lauber in Augsburg, Germany.

According to the marine technology player’s representatives, the move is a ‘significant’ part of the company’s strategic development. Lauber explained that the name change was the “logical next step” in the execution of the “Moving big things to zero” vision, which focuses on decarbonization and efficiency solutions, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors with climate-damaging emissions.

The renaming is not the first instance in the company’s recent history. To remind, back in 2018, MAN Diesel & Turbo became MAN Energy Solutions as its business started to also shift toward energy generation as well as technologies aimed at reducing harmful pollutant emissions in shipping.

In addition to engine technology and turbomachinery, Everllence has widened its portfolio to retrofit solutions that cut CO2 emissions with climate-neutral fuels, large-scale heat pumps aimed at decarbonizing city and industrial plant heat supplies, as well as carbon capture and storage systems for the safe removal of carbon dioxide emissions.

What is more, as a manufacturer of electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen, the company has found its footing in the global ramp-up of this eco-friendly fuel via its subsidiary Quest One. Quest One opened a “gigahub” for the serial and automated production of electrolysis stacks in Hamburg, Germany, in October 2024.

In other, most recent news, Everllence revealed in May 2025 that it was all but set to deliver what it described as “the most powerful two-stroke methanol engine in the world.” Due to hit the market this month, the engine is the first unit out of twelve that are to be fitted on a series of a dozen 24,000 TEU container vessels, which are presently under construction in China.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles